Stakeholders commend FG’s appointment of Abdulkadir Nasir as NSIP national coordinator

The Forum of Focal Persons of National Social Investment Program (NSIP) in Nigeria and members of the Humanitarian Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, have praised the Federal Government over the appointment of Abdulkadir Mohammed Nasir as the National Coordinator of NSIP.

It would be recalled that the former President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Abdulkadir Mohammed Nasir as the National Coordinator for the NSIP which garnered widespread commendations and support by many esteemed organisations and individuals.

Speaking in an interview with our Correspondent on Thursday in Lokoja, Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi, the Publicity Secretary of the…