Stakeholders raise concerns over rising discrimination against women in shipping

AMID calls for gender parity in the global shipping industry with women participation at just two percent, there are concerns that the existing nomenclature massively discriminates against women’s participation in the sector.

Kenya’s Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy, Amb Nancy Karigithu made this remark recently at the Women in Maritime conference organised by the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) in commemoration of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) International Day for Women in Maritme.

According to Nancy Karigithu, “There is a need to change some terms in the shipping industry. The term seaman is still widely used to describe anyone working at sea. The…