Akin Adefiranye honours memory of late wife, donates ICT centre, solar borehole to Oloroke Grammar school

To honour the memory of his late wife, Mr. Akin Adefiranye, an Okeigbo-born oil and gas magnate and Managing Director, Anchor Maric Nigeria Limited and Chairman, Watts Oil and Gas, has donated a fully equipped ICT centre and solar borehole to Oloroke Grammar School in Okeigbo, Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The ICT centre, which was named after the late Mrs. Waripamoere Adefiranye, was commissioned on Saturday, May 27 by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, (CON) ably represented by the Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Amidu Takuro.

Mr. Adefiranye while giving his address, appreciated God for…