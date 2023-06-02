Atiku, PDP rigged out of 2023 Presidential Election at collation centers — Witnesses tell PEPC 

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPEC), was on Friday told that the major rigging of the 2023 presidential election against the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, took place at the Ward Collation Centers where agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were allegedly molested and chased away from the centres.

The Court was also informed that results of the February 25 Presidential election which emanated from polling units were fraudulently altered against Atiku and PDP after their representatives had fled Collation Centers for safety of their lives.

Testifying at the Friday’s proceedings, the Borno State Collation Agent of the PDP, Mr Nicholas Msheliza, informed…