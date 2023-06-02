Group demands reversal of Tinubu’s pronouncement, threatens nationwide protest

A Coalition of Civil Society Group under the auspices of the Free Nigeria Movement has demanded the immediate reversal of the fuel subsidy removal pronouncement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group also threatened nationwide protest as it gave the federal government 7 days to reverse the pronouncement and urged Nigerian Labour Congress to remain steadfast in standing with the poor people of Nigeria and never compromising their position.

The Convener of the Group, Dr Moses Paul, at a press briefing in Abuja, lamented that the dictatorial pronouncement on the removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose ascension to power awaits confirmation by the courts, is a credible…