NOA, NIMC partner to train 450,000 on workplace skills

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is partnering with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigeria Youth Volunteer Programme to train 450,000 youth across the country on workplace skills.

The Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari stated this during a capacity-building training on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the state directors and heads of programs of the NOA.

This capacity building is also part of the Agency’s effort to encourage volunteerism as one key step in mobilizing resources for national development.

Abari said the NOA is thinking outside the box in leveraging on partnerships to deliver on its mandates.

“Nigeria is a country of extremely…