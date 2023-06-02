Of prophets, prophecies and endorsements

AFÉFÉ ti fé, a s ìt irí fùrò adìye is transliterated to mean “The wind has blown, we can now see the rump of the hen”. With the successful inauguration of the new administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the coast is clear to name and shame the prophets and nay-sayers who prophesied and foresaw darkness and gloom on this day. Some had even predicted that Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party would be arrested before the inauguration and that Tinubu would not be sworn in. Peter Obi is walking free, and May 29 has come and gone. A new president has been inaugurated, and we are all living witnesses. This piece is meant to speak the truth to everyone…