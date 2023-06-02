PHOTOS: Pasuma’s son bags best graduating student from US school

Jibola, the son of popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has graduated as the best student with a 4.20 GPA from a high school, Harlan Community Academy, in the United States.

He shared pictures from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram account on Friday and wrote, “#1 Valedictorian, mission accomplished 💪🏾.Graduation day ❤️.Glory be to God. Big graduate 👨‍🎓 Unto the Next🙏”

According to him, he got scholarship money of over $400,000 and acceptance into over 20 universities.

He wrote “Finally!!!! Moving on to the next step of success. I’m thankful to God, My mom, My dad, my sister, and everyone for helping me along the way. I’ve received over $400k…