Police arrest 33-year-old man for allegedly raping 10-year-old

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 33-year-old, Danladi Ibrahim for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Ningi local government area.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a press statement he issued to Journalists on Friday, “on 25th May 2023, at about 1233hrs, one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi that on the same date at about 1141hrs one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully give a lemon drink to his daughter one Nadiya (not real name) aged 10.

“It was suspected that the drink was mixed with toxicant which led her to an unconscious condition which enabled the…