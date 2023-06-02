Soludo unveils E-Identification scheme for Anambra civil servants, others

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has unveiled the Electronic Identification Card (E-ID Card) scheme programme for State civil servants and other government employees.

The unveiling took place at the state secretariat conference hall Awka, on Friday.

Giving details on the benefit of the scheme, mostly, to the state employees, the governor, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, said it will enable the government and citizens easily identify civil servants and all other government employees across the state.

She said the scheme, anchored by the Anambra State ICT Agency (ANSICTA), is part of the present administration agenda to digitalise all…