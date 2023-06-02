Tinubu respecting law on subsidy removal ― APC governors

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their weights behind the removal of petroleum subsidy positing that in announcing it, President Bola Tinubu, was merely obeying existing law.

They met with the president on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja under the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), after which the chairman and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, declared their position to correspondents.

He said Tinubu never prepared the 2023 Appropriation Act that did not provide for subsidy payment beyond June this year, and therefore, he was not the one that directed the cessation of subsidy payment.

Uzodinma, who noted that all the presidential candidates promised…