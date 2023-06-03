3-in-1 celebration for Dapo Abiodun

It’s a joyful moment for the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

The politician, who is making waves in Ogun State with his style of governance had a thrilling experience a few days ago with the celebration of three major events.

The Governor on the 29th of May, 2023 had his inauguration for second term as the Ogun State Governor, coincidentally, the day marked his 63rd birthday and the third celebration was his investiture as the Commander of the Order of the Niger national honour by immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari just before he handed power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Oke-Mosan Government House in Abeokuta became livelier, the guests defied the heavy downpour that…