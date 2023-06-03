Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed emerges Chairman, PDP Governors

Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has emerged as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

The announcement was made by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri while briefing Journalists after a stakeholders retreat for elected PDP Governors, members-elect of the NASS held in Bauchi State on Saturday.

He said that the meeting which was attended by almost all stakeholders of the party discussed a lot of issues on how to move the party ahead particularly the ongoing cases at the various elections petition tribunals and the PEPC.

Bala Mohammed takes over from the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Details Later…

YOU…