Betara congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointment as Chief of Staff, SGF

One of the frontline Speakership aspirants for the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the new Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, and Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Hon. Betara, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described the Speaker as a true democrat whose service to humanity will continue to foster a good working relationship with the executive and the legislature.

He noted that President Tinubu could not have made a better choice for a Chief of Staff than…