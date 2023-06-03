FG bans underage from taking common entrance exams to Unity

The Federal Government has banned underage children from participating in the National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the Unity Schools across the country.

The government has accordingly directed the National Examination Council (NECO) to put strict measures in place to prevent underage persons from registering for the examination, including making birth certificates compulsory as registration requirements.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Andrew Adejo, gave the directive on Saturday in Abuja while monitoring the conduct of the 2023 Common Entrance Examination into the 110 Federal Government Colleges across the Federation.

A total of 72,821…