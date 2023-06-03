Foods suitable for hypertensives – Tribune Online

Kindly let me know what to eat in order to control my Blood Pressure in addition to the medications I am currently taking

Mike (by SMS)

Although there is really no specific diet for people with hypertension, a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains is recommended. The diet will also include fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans and nuts with low amounts of salt, also called sodium. The diet should have limited amounts of added sugar and saturated fat, such as in fatty meats and full-fat dairy products.

