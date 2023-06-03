Fuel subsidy: Tinubu meant well for Nigerians — Ajulo

Renowned lawyer and rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, has described the proposed subsidy removal by the newly inaugurated government led by President Bola Tinubu, as a welcome development.

He equally slammed critics for using his 2015 comments on subsidy to oppose the recent announcement by Tinubu.

Ajulo, who was the National Secretary of the Labour Party in 2015 had opposed the statement of the new President who leveraged the 10th remembrance event of the Late Professor Bala Usman to lobby the then President Muhammadu Buhari to remove subsidy in 2016.

The 2015 statement was exhumed owing to the current stance of the former LP’s Secretary on the recent announcement of subsidy removal…