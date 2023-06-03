Gagdi congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointment as CoS

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and top aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Gagdi said he was elated by the choice of the Speaker because he has no reservations about his competence and ability to support President Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of Nigeria.

He added that as a seasoned Lawmakers that has well over 20 years of experience in the workings of the Legislature, he is confident that Hon. Gbajabiamila will work to create a…