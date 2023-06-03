Kolanut, hard drugs, liquid substance prohibited for 2023 Hajj

The Kogi state Hajj commission has warned all intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj exercise, from the state against carrying illegal substances like; Kola nut, hard drugs, sharp objects ropes and liquid substances.

The commission also urged them to report at the FCT hajj camp located around the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday 4th June 2023 by 12-noon prompt in preparation for their onward journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by Zakari Ette Usman on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the commission also advised intending pilgrims against carrying multiple pieces of luggage except the 8kg bag given to them.

The statement also warned pilgrims…