Senate President lauds Aduda’s constituency projects in FCT

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has given thumbs up to the outgoing Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja ), Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda who facilitated multi-billion Naira projects for the benefit of the residents of the territory

Lawan gave the commendation at the official commissioning of the projects spread across 64 wards of the FCT Senatorial district.

Specifically, the Senate President represented by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Danjuma Laah, at the commissioning of Nyanya Township Road, Nyanya Mini Stadium and Karu Town Hall, facilitated by Aduda, said, going by a series of projects attracted into various communities across the Six Area…