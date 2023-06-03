Tribunal begins pre-hearing of  SDP candidate, Gbagi’s petition

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has commenced hearing of the petition of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Barr. Kenneth Gbagi, challenging the declaration of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), flag-bearer, Sheriff Oborevwori winner of the March 18, 2023, poll.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, is challenging the eligibility of Oborevwori, that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela and their deputies.