UTC Shopping Complex demolished to give way for remodeling

As the popular UTC Shopping Complex finally goes down in ruins, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) said the over 30 years old complex has to be demolished to give way for the needed remodelling of the place.

The administration said the structure was overdue for restructuring to fit into a Shopping Complex model required to grow SMEs to address global business needs and challenges.

A Deputy Director, Monitoring and Inspection, Department of Development, Hassan Ogbole said the structures were defective and there was a need to upgrade them to the standard that will meet global business standards.

Ogbole noted that provision had been made for the traders and other occupants of…