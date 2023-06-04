College Provost raises concern over reduction in admission seekers for education courses

Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos, Dr Wahab Ademola, has expressed worries over the decreasing number of candidates seeking admission to study education courses in universities in the country.

According to the Provost, something must be done fast, particularly by the government and the university leadership, to address the concern – moreso, that the country is faced with shortage of qualified and competent teachers in schools.

The provost made this submission at the matriculation ceremony of the 2022\2023 set of students admitted by the college for degree programmes in affiliation with the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He said since the college has been…