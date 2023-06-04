Create industries to tackle unemployment, cleric tells govt, others

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has appealed to the government, philanthropists and corporate organisations to create more industries that will help in tackling unemployment and encourage youth entrepreneurship.

Alo stated this at the just-concluded Exodus (Ayajo Majemu) of CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, held at the Adamimogo Jesus City, Lekki-Epe, Expressway, Lagos, tagged, ‘ No More Limitation .

The cleric said that the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery is a welcome development and its capacity to create jobs should be a wake-up call for the private sector to embark on more projects that will help…