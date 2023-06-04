Fuel hike to affect cost of animals in Bauchi — Miyetti Allah

The increase in price of PMS is going to have adverse effects on sales of animals particularly as the Eid-el-Kabir is fast approaching.

At the various cattle markets in Bauchi, the story is the same, marginal increase in the prices of the animals due to the increase in the cost of transportation.

In his reaction, Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Chairman joint Forum of Fulani Associations in Bauchi state lamented the situation saying that it will negatively impact the people.

He said that, “Just as it happened during the short period of confusion when the Naira swap was introduced, same thing is happening now. Nigerians have…