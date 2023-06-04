FUELling Crisis – Tribune Online

Vincent Kuraun, Biola Azeez, Udeme Utip, Johnson Babajide, Ebenezer Adurokiya, Ishola Michael write on how Nigerians are reacting to the hike in the price of petrol as the result of removal of subsidy on the product by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already hit the ground running. The president, in his inaugural speech made it very clear that the outgoing administration did not make provision for petrol subsidy in the budget and saying: “Fuel subsidy is gone. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.”

Against this pronouncement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited…