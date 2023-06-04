Insecurity: Commission begins clampdown on importers, sellers of light weapons, ammunition

The National Commission Against the Proliferation of Arms, Light Weapons and Pipeline vandalism has said that in the next 100 days, it will embark on a massive campaign to clampdown on sellers, importers and hoarders of light weapons, ammunition and chemical weapons.

The Acting Director General of the Commission, Dr Otunba Adejare Adegbenro stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after he was appointed as the new boss of the Commission.

Furthermore, he said the Commission will also embark on the creation of 7000 jobs in each state of the federation as its own contribution towards curbing youth restiveness.

“Our core mandate is to stop the importation of illegal arms,…