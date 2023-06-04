My goal is to put my career, Nigerian music on global map —Exclusive DJ Tony

Famous Nigerian DJ, Sofolabo Anthony also known as Exclusive DJ Tony has hinted about his plans to take over the music industry with his unique and genius approach to music.

The fast-rising disc jockey has become one of Nigeria’s finest DJs but he said his plan is to take over the African music market and beyond.

Speaking about his career and how he intends to raise it to new heights, the Ogun-born music enthusiast stated that he has been in the music industry long enough to understand the dynamics.

Speaking further, he said the journey to becoming one of the most respected young DJs in Nigeria started some years back as he now nears the moment that would attract more attention to his…