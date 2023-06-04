Peaceful transition of power elevates Nigeria’s status among comity of nations – IHRC

International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) African Region has noted that the peaceful transition of power in Nigeria has elevated the status of the country among the comity of nations.

The commission made this observation while congratulating President Bola Tinubu, governors, and Nigerians for the peaceful transition of power.

The statement which was signed by Ambassador At Large, Dr Malami Shehu Ma’aji noted that the peaceful transition has brought respect to the country, saying, “We want to congratulate President Tinubu for this historic feat.

IHRC also rejoices with the newly sworn-in governors for successfully taking over the affairs of 28 states in Nigeria during the democracy…