Prosecute Buhari, Emefiele over crime against humanity, group writes ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague, Netherlands, has been called upon to prosecute erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for alleged crime against humanity during the economic hardship orchestrated by the new naira policy of the apex bank.

The call was made in a petition addressed to the ICC by the Niger Delta -bssed Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

The rights group listed the harrowing experiences including protests, hunger, carnage and deaths among other horrendous tragedies innocent…