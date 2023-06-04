Show face at PEPC to demonstrate loyalty to PDP, Atiku – Dino challenges Seyi Makinde, others

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has been challenged to demonstrate his loyalty and support for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by physically attending a session of the petition of the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ongoing at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

The challenge was thrown by the Gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kogi State, Sen Dino Melaye while responding to Makinde’s remarks at a one-day retreat for elected officials of the party held in Bauchi over the weekend.

Melaye challenged Makinde to appear at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja as evidence that he is ready for reconciliation having stressed the…