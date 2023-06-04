Support youths to explore digitalisation, tackle unemployment, UNICEF urges media

As unemployment rate, particularly among youths in Nigeria is increasing each day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the media to scale up their support for youths to explore opportunities in digital space to address the challenge.

Programme Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, Joannes Yimbesalu, made the call at a two-day media dialogue on the role of digital learning platforms organised by UNICEF in conjunction with the Lagos State Directorate of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Lagos, recently.

Aside newsmen from across print, broadcast and online platforms in the South-West, fresh graduates undergoing their one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme as…