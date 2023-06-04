WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drum

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola at 10:41 AM (WAT) at an inauguration ceremony held in Eagle Square in Abuja.

President Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and nominee of the All Progressives Congress won the disputed election with 36.61% of the vote, 8,794,726 total votes.

Runners-up were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, Labour Party, who both immediately contested the result; Obi claimed he won.

In the wake of his swearing-in hours after, Tinubu announced the…