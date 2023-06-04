Why I support Tinubu’s subsidy removal — Anambra lawmaker

The senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife on Saturday, said she is in support of the removal fuel subsidy in the country, announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his Presidential inaugural speech at Eagle Square Abuja, on Monday.

According to her, the removal of the fuel subsidy may spring unexpected development across Nigeria.

Sen. Ekwunife declares her support while speaking to Journalists, shortly after giving account of her four-year stay in the Senate, to her constituents.

The senator who addressed her constituents during a townhall meeting convened by her at Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre in Awka, said she is leaving the Senate as…