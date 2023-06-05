Caution El-rufai against inflammatory statement, NIREC member enjoins Northern leaders Separato

A member of Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) and former National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Evangelist Samuel Kwankur, has enjoined the Northern leaders to caution the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, to refrain from inflammatory statement capable of setting Nigeria on fire.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State over a statement allegedly credited to the former Governor of Kaduna State in which he allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue, Kwankur said this is an unfortunate…