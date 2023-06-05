Contributions, positive investment performance push up PFAs to N15.58trn in Q1

Contributions received and positive investment performance has helped to push up total Pension Fund assets under management (AuM) to N15.58 trillion as at the end of the first quarter (Q1) 2023 from N14.99 trillion in Q4 2022 and N13.88 trillion in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

This is according to the latest pension funds industry portfolio report from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

According to the quarterly industry statistics, the N15.58 trillion in total assets were primarily invested in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities which accounted for 63.14 percent of the total assets and is comprised of FGN Bonds: 92.36 percent; Treasury Bills: 5.28 percent and…