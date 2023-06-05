Cultists now risk 20-year imprisonment in Oyo

A minimum of five to 20 years imprisonment cum fine of a minimum of N500,000 await cultists or anyone abetting cultism in Oyo.

This is contained in the just-passed Cultism Prohibition Bill 2022, sponsored by Honourable Kazeem Isiaka (Oyo East/Oyo West), Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East), Honourable Asimiyu Alarape (Atiba).

As passed by the House of Assembly, the bill stipulates that any student of an educational institution who participates in cultism commits an offence and is liable on conviction to expulsion from the educational institution and imprisonment for 10 years.

The law goes a step further to state that any student of an educational institution expelled for cultism in the…