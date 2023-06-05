‘Cybersecurity, germane to safeguarding investors assets’

ADHERENCE to cybersecurity regulatory frameworks and standards are critical to securities data management and online trading in Nigeria.

According to a Cybersecurity Strategist/Architect, Austine Ohwobete, this will help safeguard investors assets from theft, fraud and unauthorized access, thus ensuring the integrity of financial transactions.

Speaking at a virtual conference on Wednesday, with the theme: “Cyber Security Threats and Counter Measures: Implications for Security Data Management & Online Stocktrading,” Ohwobete explained with the increased reliance on technology and online platforms in various sectors in the country, actors have exposed businesses to various cyber…