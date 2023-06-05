First batch of 555 Kano pilgrims depart Nigeria for Mecca

The first batch of intending Hajj pilgrims from Kano State numbering 555, on Monday, departed Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for the holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf assured the pilgrims, who were airlifted on Monday, of good welfare during the flag-off ceremony.

He said that the leadership of the State’s Hajj Commission has been changed to ensure effective and accountable administration.

He pledged improved Hajj operations in the State under his watch as good accommodations and welfare packages have been put in place for the pilgrims in the Holy Land.

Yusuf disclosed that his administration has sunk boreholes at the Hajj Camp to bring…