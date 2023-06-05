Fuel subsidy: We need to know how funds are spent — NLC

Ahead of its nationwide strike, the National Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the disclosure of how money saved from subsidies were spent.

This was the submission of NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday evening.

“We need to know who these subsidies were paid to and what the funds were used for.

“Can we have the names of the people and companies that collected these subsidies? We have agreed on some alternatives before now, why are those alternatives not working?”

He also expressed disappointment following meeting between the government and the NLC on Sunday, June 4.

According to him, no progress was made because “the…