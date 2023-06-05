Gov Fubara inaugurates 10th Rivers assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Monday inaugurated the 10th Rivers State Assembly at the chambers of the Legislative Complex, Port Harcourt.

This is as members of the assembly elected the member representing Obio/Apkor constituency 1, Martin Amaewhule as the speaker of the Assembly.

The governor cited section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which conferred on him the powers to dissolve the previous assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

“My duty this morning is officially to dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly…