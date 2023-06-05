Ika nation honors Okowa as Delta govt names Lagos-Asaba road after ex-Gov

The grand reception in honour of the immediate past governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa weekend by his tribesmen, the Ika nation of the state was greeted with heavy downpour.

Although the event held at Owa Model College, Boji-Boji, Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state went on smoothly as planned, majority of guests were neither entertained with water nor food.

Towards the end of the event, children, youths, women were seen struggling to get packs of food from a standby cooling van as several others walked away complaining.

However it was a day of glory for the former governor as he received econioums from various personalities that graced the occasion.

One of the…