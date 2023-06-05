Oyo govt constitutes salary review committee

In consonance with his proactive approach to governance, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has constituted a committee to review workers’ wages in the state.

The committee has eight weeks to turn in its report.

The committee has as members the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Head of Service, permanent secretaries, and labour leaders.

The committee was constituted during a meeting with labour leaders in the state at the Executive Chambers.

Makinde said following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), it became imperative for the government to take another look at the salary structure to cushion its effects on workers.

He said, “For us, with all sincerity, I think it…