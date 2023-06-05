Pastors, lies and phantom prophecies

A new crop of political gladiators is emerging in the new Nigeria. A gladiator, in the Roman Empire, was an armed combatant who entertained audiences in the Roman public in violent confrontations with other gladiators, wild animals, and condemned criminals. It is just that, in the Nigerian case, these political gladiators are Christian clerics, who in contradistinction to their first estate, engage in fierce political battles, right in the pulpit, with all its filthiness, coarseness, viciousness, profanity, and spoken curses. These are men of God projecting their biases against perceived enemies of their faith and oftentimes engaging in shaggy-dog stories, fractured political analysis,…