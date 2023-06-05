Selflessness: The hallmark of great leadership

Aristotle described courage as the mother of all virtues. While a disputation of the submission of one of the most developed minds the world has ever known is beyond contemplation, the indisputable fact is that the mother of courage is selflessness. Therefore, if courage is the mother of all virtues, selflessness is their grandmother.

Selflessness is putting others first and placing their need above yours. It is realizing that life is not about labouring to meet your needs and preferences, but a task to look out for others and help them to actualize their expectations and aspirations. Selflessness is not being consumed by your rights but being propelled by what is right for others. A…