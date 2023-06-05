Stop your smear campaign against Ondo deputy gov, ADAPHAI warns group

A Civil Society Organization, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace &Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has slammed a group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) for what it termed a smear campaign against the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The group has alleged Ayedatiwa of physically assaulting his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Ayedatiwa, calling for public apology from the Deputy Governor.

ADAPHAI, in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sulaimon Suberu, the copy which was made available to newsmen in Abuja cautioned the group against making itself available for political chess game, saying it’s allegation against the Deputy Governor is politically motivated .

The…