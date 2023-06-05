The fuel subsidy issue – Tribune Online

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of fuel subsidy was gone. Subsequently, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC L) hiked petrol prices to as high as N557 per litre from N189 few days after the new president’s announcement. The increase supposedly signals an end to the fuel subsidy regime that the NNPC said costs it N400 billion every month. The removal of subsidy promptly led to queues in filling stations across the country as distributors hoarded the commodity even with the hike in price. Many commuters were stranded in several parts of the country.

