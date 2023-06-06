Advocating the use of electric cars, buses in Nigeria

RECENTLY, the news was agog with the tweet from the Governor of Lagos State, BabajideSanwo-olu, informing Nigerians about the delivery of the first set of electric buses in the country. For those of us who have campaigned for electric mobility in Nigeria, this is a welcome development, and is cheering news coming from Nigeria. Lagos is the only city among the 41 organisations in Nigeria, and one of 732 cities in the world, that are part of the UN Race to Zero campaign, a campaign to work towards the realization of net zero emission by 2050. This singular action has put the ‘Centre of Excellence’ on the map, especially exactly one year after signing an MOU with Oando Clean Energy for…