Anambra govt, UNICEF distribute farm inputs to women farmers

Anambra State government, through the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund has distributed farm inputs of various types to 160 women in four villages of Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area.

The crops distributed to the women were rice seedlings, potato stems, groundnut, pepper, water melon seeds and cucumber.

Handing over the crops to the women, the state’s Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo said that as a way to keep supporting those affected by the 2022 flood disaster, the state government wrote to UNICEF for support to all those affected by last year’s deluge and it obliged, hence the…