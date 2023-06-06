Fuel subsidy big fraud― IPMAN

As Kaduna State Government and leaders of the organized labour rose from their meeting on Monday on fuel subsidy removal, the Secretary General of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN),Sadiq Yusuf has observed that the fuel subsidy is a big fraud saying the marketers are with the federal government on subsidy removal.

This was even as the joint meeting between the state government and the organised labour announced the constitution of a palliative committee to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The State Governor, Senator Uba Sani and the labour leaders who spoke to journalists at the end of the meeting on Monday said, the engagement was fruitful and a…